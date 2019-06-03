Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Holdings Lessened by Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 972,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 79,400 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 34.9% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $106,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,503,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,941,544,000 after purchasing an additional 371,008 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,893,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,206,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,183 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8,621.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,673,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470,536 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18,944.2% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 15,741,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,171,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,308,924,000 after acquiring an additional 182,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $123.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.48.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, insider Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.05 per share, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,612,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LOW opened at $93.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

