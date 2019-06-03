Lydall, Inc. (LDL) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Lydall worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lydall during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lydall by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Lydall by 501.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Lydall during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lydall during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LDL shares. Roth Capital set a $24.00 price target on Lydall and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut Lydall from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lydall from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their target price on Lydall from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lydall has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

LDL stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.88. The company had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,941. The company has a market cap of $316.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.90. Lydall, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $48.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $218.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.18 million. Lydall had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

