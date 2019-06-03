Manchester Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 11,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $92.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $124.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $826,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,307,868.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

