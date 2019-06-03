Markston International LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (LBRDA)

Markston International LLC lowered its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,070,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,320,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,840,000 after purchasing an additional 243,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 4th quarter worth about $47,436,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,028,000 after purchasing an additional 56,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series A alerts:

LBRDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Macquarie cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $97.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 257.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a fifty-two week low of $67.75 and a fifty-two week high of $101.79.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a net margin of 507.95% and a return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/markston-international-llc-has-1-88-million-stake-in-liberty-broadband-corp-series-a-lbrda.html.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.