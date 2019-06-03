Markston International LLC Lowers Stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK)

Markston International LLC decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C accounts for approximately 1.5% of Markston International LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $12,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,297,000 after purchasing an additional 983,542 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter valued at $69,481,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 749.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 971,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,103,000 after purchasing an additional 856,956 shares in the last quarter. Makaira Partners LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 1,276,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,975,000 after purchasing an additional 672,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manikay Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter valued at $21,609,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $98.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $101.84.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

