Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 13,791 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (MLR)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 30.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 13,791 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,318,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,593,000 after purchasing an additional 171,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Miller Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,047,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Miller Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 498,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Miller Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 498,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Miller Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 301,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

In other Miller Industries news, Director Richard H. Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $50,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,744.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Russell Chandler III sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $405,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,189.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $701,420. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MLR opened at $26.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.93. Miller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $197.21 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 15.98%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/martingale-asset-management-l-p-acquires-13791-shares-of-miller-industries-inc-mlr.html.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.