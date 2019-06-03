Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 2,301 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,709 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,471,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,662,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,648 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,731 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $151.41 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.60 and a fifty-two week high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $116.70 billion, a PE ratio of 104.42, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.38.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.53, for a total value of $130,039.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.04, for a total value of $1,580,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,807 shares of company stock worth $68,617,092 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $181.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Mizuho started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on salesforce.com from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.57.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

