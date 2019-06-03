Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.78 Million Stake in Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,003 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,202 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 123,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,854,000 after acquiring an additional 30,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 9.0% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 25,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGYS shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Agilysys to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilysys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

In related news, major shareholder Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $745,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 314,951 shares of company stock worth $6,415,087. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGYS stock opened at $21.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $512.19 million, a P/E ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 0.35. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $22.94.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $36.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.80 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/martingale-asset-management-l-p-has-1-78-million-stake-in-agilysys-inc-agys.html.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.