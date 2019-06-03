Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $519,000 Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 11,356 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 31,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $29.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $32.28.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $90.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.25 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

