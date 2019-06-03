Mason Street Advisors LLC Purchases 96 Shares of Medifast Inc (MED)

Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in Medifast in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Medifast by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Medifast by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medifast by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MED opened at $128.95 on Monday. Medifast Inc has a fifty-two week low of $106.31 and a fifty-two week high of $260.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $165.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.48 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medifast Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Medifast from $211.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th.

In other Medifast news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,000 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $261,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,331.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 850 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $122,349.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,980.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,039 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

