MediShares (MDS) Reaches Market Cap of $13.16 Million

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One MediShares token can now be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io and OTCBTC. Over the last week, MediShares has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. MediShares has a market cap of $13.16 million and approximately $437,251.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00387002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.04 or 0.02661115 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012471 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000414 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00154164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004150 BTC.

MediShares Token Profile

MediShares’ launch date was December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,067,640,901 tokens. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org.

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

