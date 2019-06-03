Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) Position Raised by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,636 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mellanox Technologies were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 38.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,710 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,247,000 after purchasing an additional 145,078 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in Mellanox Technologies by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $832,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Noked Capital LTD acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MLNX. BidaskClub lowered Mellanox Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.95 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Mellanox Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered Mellanox Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

NASDAQ:MLNX opened at $109.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $121.13.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $305.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $473,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

