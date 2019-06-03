Mercantil Bank (AMTB) Downgraded by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. SunTrust Banks currently has $18.90 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantil Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercantil Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Mercantil Bank in a report on Monday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Mercantil Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, FIG Partners initiated coverage on shares of Mercantil Bank in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.32.

AMTB opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69. Mercantil Bank has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $259.23.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.18 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercantil Bank will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercantil Bank news, major shareholder Servicios Financiero Mercantil sold 2,112,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $28,474,087.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the first quarter worth $51,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the first quarter worth $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the first quarter worth $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the first quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantil Bank

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

