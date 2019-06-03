Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EBSB. ValuEngine raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th.

NASDAQ EBSB opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Meridian Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 508.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,008 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

