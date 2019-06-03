Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $755.00 price target (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $658.80.

NYSE:MTD opened at $723.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $500.74 and a 52-week high of $762.90.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $679.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.55 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 95.67% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 700 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.00, for a total value of $504,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.00, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,300 shares of company stock worth $30,702,178 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,351,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,309,005,000 after purchasing an additional 107,049 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,775,000 after purchasing an additional 94,981 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,497,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $846,912,000 after purchasing an additional 79,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $277,975,000 after purchasing an additional 39,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

