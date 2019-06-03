MGE Energy (MGEE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $66.24 on Thursday. MGE Energy has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $72.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.38.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $167.57 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Keebler bought 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,975.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 741 shares of company stock worth $49,446 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in MGE Energy by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in MGE Energy by 2,184.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.