Michaels Companies Inc (MIK) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,092 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Michaels Companies were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,434,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,960,000 after buying an additional 448,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,536,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 11.8% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,852,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 195,111 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,778,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,077,000 after purchasing an additional 537,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 1,135.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,503,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,497 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

MIK stock opened at $9.11 on Monday. Michaels Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

