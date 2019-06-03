Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises 0.9% of Empowered Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 87,876,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,974,651,000 after buying an additional 1,176,989 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,242 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 65,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 25,930 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 14,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $621,159.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,442,119.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $837,704.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 269,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,165,303.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,223. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $32.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.94. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 43.56% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.07.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

