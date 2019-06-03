Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 21,621 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $51.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.92. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $80.80.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The business had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.65 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

MTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

