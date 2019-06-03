Mitesh Dhruv Sells 1,901 Shares of RingCentral Inc (RNG) Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 1,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.71, for a total transaction of $229,469.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,266 shares in the company, valued at $18,983,578.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mitesh Dhruv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 16th, Mitesh Dhruv sold 1,326 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total transaction of $141,325.08.

On Friday, March 8th, Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,654 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $270,017.96.

NYSE:RNG opened at $119.85 on Monday. RingCentral Inc has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,996.25 and a beta of 0.95.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.16). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $93.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.72.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 31.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

