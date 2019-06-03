Mitie Group (MTO) Upgraded by Numis Securities to Hold

Numis Securities upgraded shares of Mitie Group (LON:MTO) to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 196.57 ($2.57).

Mitie Group stock opened at GBX 148.40 ($1.94) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $535.83 million and a PE ratio of -148.40. Mitie Group has a twelve month low of GBX 105.80 ($1.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 211 ($2.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134,150.00.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

