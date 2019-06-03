Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) will report ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Momenta Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.91) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.53). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

MNTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.15 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.23.

MNTA opened at $11.63 on Friday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $38,114.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 29,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $414,171.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,800 shares of company stock worth $1,282,543 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

