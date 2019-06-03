National Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,979 Shares of Citigroup Inc (C)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 31,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen Bird sold 30,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $2,079,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.55.

Shares of C opened at $62.15 on Monday. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $18.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

