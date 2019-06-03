National Bank Financial Lowers Canadian Western Bank (CWB) Price Target to C$30.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

CWB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Friday, March 8th. CSFB set a C$31.00 price objective on Canadian Western Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$34.27.

CWB stock opened at C$28.33 on Thursday. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$24.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.94.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$209.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$209.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.44999998792862 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.54, for a total value of C$44,305.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$528,062.49.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

