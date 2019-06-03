National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

NTIOF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised National Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on National Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

NTIOF opened at $44.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.27. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $51.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.508 per share. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

