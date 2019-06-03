National Instruments Corp (NATI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on NATI shares. Deutsche Bank lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:NATI traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.12. 559,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,451. National Instruments has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.94.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). National Instruments had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $311.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.63%.

In other National Instruments news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.67 per share, with a total value of $88,562.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,317.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Arthur Rust sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $123,743.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,139.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,527 shares of company stock valued at $988,569. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 4,438.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,923,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,565,000 after buying an additional 1,800,639 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 108.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,937,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,968,000 after buying an additional 1,007,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $45,666,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 472.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,115,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,628,000 after buying an additional 920,915 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

