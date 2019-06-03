National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Position Lifted by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,172 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,608,676 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $442,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,104 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth about $74,143,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 1,429.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,024,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,569 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,049,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $155,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,110,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $79,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,998 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.90. 59,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,317,122. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -260.88 and a beta of 1.30. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $49.08.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -250.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOV. ValuEngine lowered National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup set a $31.00 price target on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on National-Oilwell Varco to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.08.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

