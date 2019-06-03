Needham & Company LLC Downgrades Digimarc (DMRC) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Securities downgraded Digimarc from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded Digimarc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Digimarc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Digimarc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Digimarc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.70.

Shares of Digimarc stock opened at $52.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $641.75 million, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.15. Digimarc has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $66.50.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 million. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 55.04% and a negative net margin of 154.70%. Analysts expect that Digimarc will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digimarc news, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $88,101.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joel Meyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $114,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,887. Corporate insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. SEI Investments Co grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 29,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 15,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

