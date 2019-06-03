New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 127,098 Shares of Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,098 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Array Biopharma were worth $13,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Array Biopharma by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Array Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Array Biopharma by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Array Biopharma by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,660,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 237,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Array Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Array Biopharma alerts:

Shares of ARRY opened at $26.42 on Monday. Array Biopharma Inc has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Array Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 48.51% and a negative net margin of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $64.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Array Biopharma Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $30.00 price objective on Array Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut Array Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Array Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on Array Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Array Biopharma from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

In other news, insider Victor Sandor sold 12,600 shares of Array Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $333,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,149 shares of company stock worth $3,433,406. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 127,098 Shares of Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-acquires-127098-shares-of-array-biopharma-inc-arry.html.

Array Biopharma Company Profile

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

Further Reading: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Array Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Array Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.