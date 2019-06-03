Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.09 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (AME)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,495,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,858,943,000 after acquiring an additional 137,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,274,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,916,000 after acquiring an additional 372,219 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,833,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,929,000 after acquiring an additional 303,284 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,442,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,788,000 after acquiring an additional 205,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 24.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,147,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,081,000 after acquiring an additional 823,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other AMETEK news, insider Timothy N. Jones sold 5,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,949.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,790 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $149,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,050.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,837. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK stock opened at $81.89 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.14 and a 1-year high of $88.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 18.56%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AMETEK to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 target price on shares of AMETEK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.09 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (AME)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/nomura-asset-management-co-ltd-has-3-09-million-holdings-in-ametek-inc-ame.html.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.