Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.48 Million Stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 70,255,589 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,999,474,000 after buying an additional 1,830,649 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,706,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,712,000 after buying an additional 397,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,133,563 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $262,033,000 after buying an additional 569,560 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,908,905 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $292,925,000 after buying an additional 1,673,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,600,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWTR. UBS Group boosted their price target on Twitter from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush set a $37.00 price target on Twitter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.98.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $36.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $47.79. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.25, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The social networking company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. Twitter had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 42.20%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,002 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $726,560.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $46,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,323 shares of company stock worth $3,128,049. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

