Norinchukin Bank The Has $2.58 Million Stake in W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 281.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens set a $318.00 target price on shares of W W Grainger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.13.

Shares of W W Grainger stock opened at $261.69 on Monday. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $255.09 and a 1 year high of $372.06. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.09. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 46.09%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 34.49%.

W W Grainger declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

