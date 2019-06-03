Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $33.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Northrim BanCorp has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $45.40. The firm has a market cap of $232.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 20.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 14.9% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 50,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 93,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,281,000 after purchasing an additional 28,573 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 42,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

