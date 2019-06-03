Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 18.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMC stock opened at $95.60 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.30 and a 12-month high of $97.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.16%.

In related news, insider Scott Mcdonald sold 5,521 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $512,459.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,245 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $115,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,092. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMC. ValuEngine raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

