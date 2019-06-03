Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (LVHD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 18.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter.

LVHD stock opened at $30.71 on Monday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $32.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.2843 dividend. This is an increase from Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd.

