NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Has $796,000 Holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 125.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 26.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,874,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $507,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,758 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 23,193 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 150,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,455,000 after buying an additional 47,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 272,414 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,504,000 after buying an additional 159,414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TDOC opened at $58.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.54. Teladoc Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.08 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $128.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.99 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 13,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $746,419.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 22,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,963.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Goldstein sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $1,299,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,901.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,005 shares of company stock valued at $9,946,875 over the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

