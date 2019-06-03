NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Raises Holdings in Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 395.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,884,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,281,168,000 after buying an additional 394,636 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 9,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,731,000 after purchasing an additional 41,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $660,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,521,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,033,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $81,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,326.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,047,882 in the last three months. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTNT opened at $72.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.14, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet Inc has a twelve month low of $59.81 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.90 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Raises Holdings in Fortinet Inc (FTNT)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/numerixs-investment-technologies-inc-raises-holdings-in-fortinet-inc-ftnt.html.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.