NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Takes Position in Weibo Corp (WB)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 39,399 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 60,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 115.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 929,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,615,000 after buying an additional 498,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 269.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WB opened at $41.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.33. Weibo Corp has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $112.03.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $399.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.65 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 35.25%. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weibo Corp will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WB. BidaskClub downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Weibo in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $45.54 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

