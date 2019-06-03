Numis Securities Reiterates “Add” Rating for Beazley (BEZ)

Beazley (LON:BEZ)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 651 ($8.51) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 622 ($8.13) to GBX 616 ($8.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Beazley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 612.13 ($8.00).

Shares of LON:BEZ opened at GBX 552 ($7.21) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.23. Beazley has a 12-month low of GBX 484.20 ($6.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 611 ($7.98). The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13.

In related news, insider John Reizenstein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 559 ($7.30) per share, with a total value of £55,900 ($73,043.25). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.61), for a total transaction of £15,180 ($19,835.36).

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

