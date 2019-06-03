Numis Securities Upgrades Advanced Medical Solutions Group (AMS) to “Add”

Numis Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) to an add rating in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON AMS opened at GBX 343.50 ($4.49) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a 1 year low of GBX 248.50 ($3.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 373.50 ($4.88).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.42. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

In other Advanced Medical Solutions Group news, insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 5,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.16), for a total value of £18,237.30 ($23,830.26).

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the advanced wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded and OEM. The company offers natural and synthetic polymers for use in advanced wound care dressings under the ActivHeal brand; medical adhesives for closing and sealing tissue under the LiquiBand brand name; and sutures and haemostats for the medical device market under the RESORBA brand.

