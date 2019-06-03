nUSD Price Tops $0.97 on Major Exchanges (NUSD)

nUSD (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One nUSD token can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00028461 BTC on exchanges. nUSD has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $10,571.00 worth of nUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, nUSD has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $658.49 or 0.08232266 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00038287 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001612 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00013429 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000581 BTC.

About nUSD

nUSD (NUSD) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. nUSD’s total supply is 1,241,935 tokens. The official website for nUSD is havven.io. The Reddit community for nUSD is /r/havven and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. nUSD’s official Twitter account is @havven_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for nUSD is blog.havven.io.

nUSD Token Trading

nUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

