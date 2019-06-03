NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Billion

Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will post $2.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.55 billion. NVIDIA reported sales of $3.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year sales of $10.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.55 billion to $11.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.98 billion to $14.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $244.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.93.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,077,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,779,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total transaction of $2,583,486.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 8,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,509,787 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,230,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $914,684,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,670,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 128,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,860,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,641,391. NVIDIA has a one year low of $124.46 and a one year high of $292.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

