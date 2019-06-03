NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Position Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,057,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,250,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of NVIDIA worth $6,833,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,077,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,783 shares in the company, valued at $31,779,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total transaction of $2,583,486.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.57 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.93.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $135.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.85. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $292.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

