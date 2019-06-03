O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,584 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Hilltop by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTH. TheStreet upgraded Hilltop from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Hilltop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hilltop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $20.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.88. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $24.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $361.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.96 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

