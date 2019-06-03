Oak Grove Capital LLC Purchases 83,700 Shares of Discovery Inc Series C (DISCK)

Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 73.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Discovery Inc Series C accounts for about 3.2% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 147,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 43,690 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 47,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,020,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,935,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 68,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. 56.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th.

Discovery Inc Series C stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.95. The company had a trading volume of 97,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,813. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Discovery Inc Series C will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Inc Series C Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

