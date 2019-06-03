Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 421 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (FSS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 143,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

In related news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $1,492,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $23.89 on Monday. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

WARNING: “Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 421 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (FSS)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/oregon-public-employees-retirement-fund-acquires-421-shares-of-federal-signal-co-fss.html.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.