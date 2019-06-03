Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID) Holdings Decreased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) by 78.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,943 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ovid Therapeutics were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID opened at $1.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 7.78. Ovid Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $61.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.10.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics Inc will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $26.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

