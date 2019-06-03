Oxford Instruments’ (OXIG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of OXIG opened at GBX 1,174 ($15.34) on Monday. Oxford Instruments has a 12-month low of GBX 813 ($10.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,252 ($16.36). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.43 million and a P/E ratio of 36.01.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

