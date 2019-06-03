Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $304.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $263.03.

NYSE:PANW opened at $200.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of -363.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $160.08 and a twelve month high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The network technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $726.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.89 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,701 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.37, for a total value of $400,364.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,610,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $237,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,553,058.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,459 shares of company stock worth $57,767,713 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,709,183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,736,571,000 after acquiring an additional 94,743 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,460 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,858 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

