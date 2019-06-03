Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Price Target Cut to $275.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $296.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PANW. Dougherty & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $263.03.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW opened at $200.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $160.08 and a 1 year high of $260.63. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The network technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $726.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.89 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.11, for a total value of $1,053,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 295,449 shares in the company, valued at $69,167,565.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.37, for a total value of $400,364.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,610,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,459 shares of company stock valued at $57,767,713. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $163,001,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 215.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 524,733 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $127,447,000 after purchasing an additional 358,412 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 424.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 326,709 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $61,536,000 after purchasing an additional 264,384 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $44,262,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,453,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,324,534,000 after purchasing an additional 224,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.